The trio appeared before Leeds Magistrates' Court today in connection with the incident on Sunday August 8.

West Yorkshire Police said Shaun McDermott, 35, of Tingley; Richard Bathie, 52, of East Ardsley, and Joshua Bathie, 18, of East Ardsley, had each been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to danger life.

The men have appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court. Picture: James Hardisty

Johsua Bathie faces an additional charge of possession of a bladed article.

All three men have been remanded in custody until a hearing on Thursday September 9, a force spokesperson said.

The charges are in relation to an incident that took place at around 6.15pm on Sunday when police were called to reports of an ongoing fight in Batley Road.

It was also reported that a firearm had been discharged in Dunningley Lane.

Officers attended and found two men with injuries consistent with the use of a firearm.

Both men were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Five other people were arrested in connection with the incidents. Three of the five have since been released under investigation and two have been bailed.