"Tie up your pets": Horror as dog stolen from outside Lidl in Leeds

In a post by West Yorkshire Police - Wildlife & Rural Crime social media team, the force said the dog was stolen from outside Lidl on Amberton Road, Leeds.

The dog was recovered a short time later by the owner.

The theft was one of 14 incidents involving animals across the last 24 hours in West Yorkshire.

Lidl on Amberton Road, Leeds

"In the last 24 hours there have been 14 incidents involving animals across the force area and 1 theft of dog

"A dog was stolen from outside Lidl on Amberton Road, Leeds and recovered a short time later by the owner

"12 x Dog related incidents (loose/noise/bites)

"2 x Farm animal related

"As always there may have been things that have been reported direct to local wildlife officers that may not be included on this report."