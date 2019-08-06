Thugs attack Leeds music shop Crash Records

Leeds record store Crash Records has been damaged by vandals over the weekend.

The Headrow store posted about the incident on Twitter on Monday after they found the glass in the shop's front door had been smashed.

The tweet read: "At some point over the weekend, someone, for no obvious reason has decided to attack our front door. Why would someone do this?

"An expense and inconvenience we could do without."

A mainstay of the Leeds music scene for more than 30 years, Crash first opened in Woodhouse Lane in 1985 before moving to its current address two years later.

The shop, owned by Ian De-Whytell , also sell tickets for gigs in Leeds.

Crash added in their tweet: "Hope they woke up with the hangover from Hell!"