George Rostas also kicked another officer as he was placed in handcuffs during the incident on Bayswater Road, Harehills.

Leeds Crown Court heard police officers followed Rostas as he drove a transit van on October 24 last year after they became aware he was disqualified from driving.

Harry Crowson, prosecuting said Rostas stopped the vehicle, climbed into the passenger side and then got out.

Leeds Crown Court

The officers tried to speak with the defendant but he continued to walk away.

He became verbally aggressive and threw the keys to his vehicle on top of a parked car.

Rostas was arrested and handcuffed then placed in the back of a police vehicle.

The officers were then distracted as Rostas' son retrieved the keys to the van and tried to throw them away.

As the officers were dealing with his son, Rostas started banging the handcuffs against the police car windows in an attempt to break the glass.

The officers removed him from the car and used pepper spray on the defendant as he continued to struggle.

He tried to bite one officer and kicked another in the leg.

Roasta then said he had Covid as he coughed in an officer's face.

A spit hood was placed over the defendant's head.

Mr Crowson said the hood had a tear in it which may have been the result of a manufacturing fault.

Rostas was able to continue spitting at the officer and it landed in his eye.

The prosecutor said the officer felt disgusted and was fearful of catching Covid due to Rostas' earlier claim of having the disease.

The officer also had to be tested for hepatitis.

Rostas, 38, of Lascelles Mount, Harehills, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

The court heard he has previous convictions for theft, criminal damage and driving while disqualified

Nicoletta Alistari, mitigating, said Rostas became aggressive as he felt "victimised" when the pepper spray was used on him without warning.

Ms Alistari said some of the spitting was a reaction to the pepper spray.

The barrister said the father-of-seven worked hard to support his family and his children would suffer if he was sent immediately to prison.

Rostas was jailed for six months.