Thug locked up for stabbing rival in town centre and chasing him through streets

Lucian Simion was locked up for 12 months over the attack which took place in Dewsbury town centre on September 27 last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard Simion and the victim had previously worked in a factory together and had been in an altercation with each other four months previously.

The attack happened shortly after the pair encountered each other in the street.

Leeds Crown Court

Nicoletta Alistari, prosecuting, said the victim saw Simion with another man and immediately felt threatened.

The victim walked to a shop and but felt a stabbing pain to his back as he went to open the door.

He turned around and saw the defendant holding a weapon which had a blade of around 20cm.

Simion chased the victim along the aisles of the shop.

The victim managed to get get out through a side exit but Simion and the other man continued to chase him.

Ms Alistari said the pursuit lasted around 20 minutes and the victim had bottles thrown at him.

He managed to get from Dewsbury to a friend's home in Batley where police were contacted.

He was taken to Dewsbury Hospital where he was found to have would to his lower back.

Simion, 35, of Howard Place, Batley, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm

The court heard the Romanian national has previous convictions for theft offences committed in his home country dating back to 2001.

Simion's barrister said the defendant had been assaulted bv the victim during the previous incident between the two men.

The lawyer said Simion had not gone out armed with a knife and the injury had been caused with a sharpened object he found on the ground.

The court heard Simion worked hard to support his family and sick mother who would suffer if he was sent to prison.

Simion was jailed for nine months.

Recorder Bryan Cox QC said: "Having stabbed him you pursued him for some considerable distance.

"While doing so you threw bottles at him.

"It is very obvious that you were the aggressor and this was an unprovoked attack.