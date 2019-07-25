Thug kicked police officer in chest during brawl between neighbours in Leeds street

Have your say

A drunk thug who assaulted a police officer when he was called out to a neighbour dispute has been sent to prison.

Mark Moss kicked a constable twice in the chest as he refused to get into a police car during the disturbance in Rossefield View, Bramley.

Leeds Crown Court heard the incident happened on March 27 this year when police were called to a report of neighbours fighting.

Louise Pryke, prosecuting, said Moss continued to be aggressive, kicked out towards officers and refused to get into the police vehicle.

One officer took out his PAVA spray and warned Moss about his behaviour.

The 33-year-old father-of-four kicked the officer twice in the chest.

The spray was then used to subdue Moss and he was arrested.

Miss Pryke said the officer was wearing body armour so was not injured in the attack.

Moss, of Rossefield View, said in interview that he lashed out as the police officers were "being rough" with him.

At the time of the incident he was the subject of a suspended sentence for racially aggravated threatening behaviour.

The court heard that offence involved him shouting racial abuse at a man in pizza shop in Bramley.

Moss pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and breaching a suspended sentence order on the day of a trial before magistrates..

Shila Whitehead, mitigating, said Moss suffered a broken hand in the incident.

The barrister said Moss accepted that his behaviour was unacceptable and he was sorry for what he had done.

Moss was sent to prison for six months.

Judge Simon Phillips, QC, said: "Your aggression in drink would have been concerning and frightening and you only have yourself to blame for that.

"You did not readily acknowledge your guilt and only pleaded guilty on the day of the trial."