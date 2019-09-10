Thug jailed over shocking knife attack filmed by horrified witness during Yorkshire street brawl

Have your say

A man who stabbed a rival in a street fight filmed by a horrified witness has been jailed for three years.

Blazej Albin was caught on camera inflicting the knife blow during the violence near to Wakefield city centre on July 8 this year.

Leeds Crown Court was shown shocking mobile phone footage of the attack in which Albin stabbed a 23-year-old man to the shoulder.

Albin turned up for the confrontation armed with a piece of wood but took the knife from the other man and used it against him during the violence.

An onlooker filmed the clash on Lower York Street as Albin raised the knife in the air before bringing it down on the man.

As the disturbance continued, a witness shouts: "He's stabbed him."

Andrew Horton, prosecuting, said the background to the violence was a disagreement between Albin and the man who suffered the injury.

Other people, including the girlfriends of both men, were involved in the fighting.

The prosecutor said the complainant came to the scene armed with a knife and Albin was carrying a fencing post.

The knife was dropped during the fighting and Albin picked it up.

Mr Horton said: "The defendant went up to the complainant who did not see him coming and stabbed him once to the back of the shoulder."

The injured man ran to a nearby newsagents covered in blood.

He was taken to hospital where the wound was stitched but he did not suffer permanent injuries.

The court heard the man may also be facing criminal charges over the incident.

Albin was arrested two days later and the knife was found hidden behind a drain pipe.

Albin, 24, of Dickinson Court, Wakefield, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and two offences of possessing an offensive weapon.

James Littlehales, mitigating, said the knife attack was not planned as Albin did not bring the weapon to the scene.

Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said: "You stabbed him in the shoulder.

"You accept that what you did went far beyond anything that might be considered self defence.

"Had I thought you were walking the streets armed with a knife, the sentence would have far exceeded that which I am going to impose."