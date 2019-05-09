Thug 'danced' as his pal punched victim unconscious in Leeds city centre street attack

Have your say

Two men kicked and punched a man unconscious during a prolonged street attack in Leeds centre.

A court heard how Damien Lee 'danced around' as Liam Flanagan delivered punches to the victim's head.

Liam Flanagan was jailed for two years

Leeds Crown Court was shown shocking CCTV footage of the assault on two men on Albion Street in the early hours of March 4 this year.

The pair were locked up for a total of five years over the incident.

Ashleigh Metcalfe, prosecuting, said the two victims had been out drinking after working a shift together when they were involved in a confrontation with Lee and Flanagan.

One man was left "helpless" after being punched the ground and was unable to get back up.

The second victim was punched to the floor and kicked to the head by Lee.

Lee then danced around as his friend repeatedly punched the man to the head.

The victim drifted in and out of consciousness during the attack

Flanagan then kicked the man in the head as a "parting shot" before the attackers walked away.

The two injured men called for an ambulance and were taken to hospital.

Both were covered in blood and suffered cuts and bruising to the face and body.

Lee and Flanagan were arrested a short time later by officers in Leeds city centre.

Flanagan had blood on his hands and clothing.

Lee was in possession of a lock knife.

At the time of the attack Lee was on bail for headbutting a doorman at The Botanist bar, Boar Lane, on October 13 last year.

He was found in possession of a broken bottle top and shards of glass when arrested over the incident.

Flanagan, 38, of Ferriby Towers, Lincoln Green, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was jailed for two years.

Lee, of Winrose Crescent, Belle Isle, Leeds, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two offences of common assault, possessing a blade and possessing an offensive weapon.

Both men have long criminal records, including offences of violence.

Caroline Abrahams, for Flanagan, said he was sorry for what he had done.

She said Flanagan had acted in retaliation after being pushed and called a "tramp".

Ayman Khokhar, for Lee, said he had become involved in the attack out of "misplaced loyalty" to Flanagan.