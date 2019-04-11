Thug broke ex-girlfriend's ribs and attacked her dog when she refused to get back with him

A thug broke his ex-girlfriend's ribs and attacked her dog during a campaign of violence after she refused to form a new relationship with him.

Anthony Stone assaulted the woman in street, in her own home in Leeds, stole her phone and put her windows through during five separate incidents of abuse.

Anthony Stone

Stone is currently serving a six-year extended prison sentence for a violent robbery.

He appeared before Leeds Crown Court where he was given a further 18-month term for offences against his former partner.

Louise Pryke, prosecuting, said Stone went to the woman's home on September 4 last year - six months after they split up - and said he wanted to get back with her.

When she refused Stone told her that he had stolen one of her son's computer games before walking away.

The victim went to Stone's home to ask for it back but was verbally abused and attacked.

The prosecutor said: "He pushed her over using both his hands. She had her head on the floor and he then began kicking her while she was on the floor."

Stone only stopped the attack when he was disturbed by a neighbour.

The woman suffered three broken ribs.

The incident was reported to the police but Stone targeted the woman again when she was walking her dog next to Leeds-Liverpool at Kirkstall on September 9.

Stone accused the woman of cheating on him then pushed her to the ground.

Two days later the woman went home after walking her dog and found Stone inside the property waiting for her.

She immediately ran outside after seeing him but he chased her, punched her to the back and kicked her dog.

Stone walked into her home on September 19 and stole her handbag.

He returned 20 minutes later and took her mobile phone. He then threw a ceramic plant pot through a double-glazed living room window.

Stone, 29, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two offences of common assault, theft and criminal damage.

He has previous convictions for robbery and violence.

A victim statement was read to the court in which the woman described feeling stressed, anxious and in severe pain as a result of the attacks.

Nicholas Hammond, mitigating, said Stone had pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage and accepted he would be facing a further prison sentence.

Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said: "This course of conduct was designed to intimidate her, and it did intimidate her."