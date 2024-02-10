Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds Crown Court heard that Jamie Kimmitt punched the man on Briggate as they groups congregated after a night out in Leeds city centre.

The victim, who is in his late teens, was left with bleed to the brain and part of his skull had to be removed during an emergency surgical procedure because of the swelling caused.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

The case was opened by prosecutor Gareth Henderson-Moore where he said that Kimmitt's group and the victim's group were outside the fast-food restaurant at around 6am on April 9 last year.

They had been nightclubbing and people were on Briggate getting ready to head home. Mr Henderson-Moore said there was an alleged derogatory comment made by Kimmitt's group towards one of the females in the victim's group.

Caught on CCTV, the court heard that victim was seen "hanging back", was eating his food from McDonald's and was not getting involved until one of Kimmitt's group took exception to him and began chasing him across Briggate.

It was then that Kimmitt "blindsided" the victim with a single punch, knocking him out and leaving him motionless on the floor. Kimmitt then walked away.

The 26-year-old was arrested a short time later and made "certain submissions" the Crown said, including asking how badly the victim was injured.

Kimmitt, of Lawrence Avenue, Gipton, admitted a charge of Section 20 GBH. He has no previous convictions.

However, Judge Tom Bayliss KC was unhappy that up-to-date medical evidence on the victim had not been offered by the Crown. Despite the victim being unconscious in hospital for several days, he said he required more information about the effects of the attack.

Kimmitt attacked the man outside McDonald's on Briggate, hitting him so hard he was unconscious for days. (pic by Google Maps)

He adjourned sentencing for a month to allow the Crown to seek the relevant information. He told Kimmitt: "I have an open mind in terms of your culpability and the harm caused. I have read the testimonials on your behalf, but in fairness to you and the victim the court needs more information."