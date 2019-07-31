Three teenagers charged over string of high-value car burglaries in West Yorkshire

Police have charged three teenage males over a spate of violent crime in the county.

The offences include violent thefts of valuable cars in Leeds, Bradford, Calderdale and further afield in Lancashire.

An investigation into the string of crimes led to an arrest operation being carried out by West Yorkshire Police, resulting in three males aged 15, 17 and 18 being arrested.

They have been charged alongside six other young men and are to appear at court in Bradford next month.

The Force issued a statement through their Twitter account on Wednesday writing: "Three males have been remanded in custody after they were charged with multiple offences including burglaries in Leeds, Bradford and Lancashire and a robbery in Calderdale.

"The charges followed an arrest operation led by @WYPSeriousCrime to target Bradford-based criminals using violence to steal high performance cars in burglaries.

"The males aged 15, 17 and 18 are due to appear before Bradford Crown Court next month. Six other males aged between 17 and 22 who were also charged with offences following the operation are also due to appear in court next month."