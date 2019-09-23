Three teenagers arrested in connection to Halton Moor violence and arson attack

Detectives have arrested three teenagers this morning in relation to violence in Halton Moor on Thursday.

Bricks were thrown at police officers and a Crime Scene Investigation van set on fire during the disorder in Ullswater Crescent on Thursday evening.

This morning, police arrested three youths, aged 13, 16 and 17, on suspicion of arson and violent disorder relating to the incident.

They remain in police custody.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has been charged with criminal damage offences. He has been released on bail to appeal in court next month.

On Friday, a 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage in connection to the incident but was later released under investigation.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the disturbance and are 'actively' seeking further suspects.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Three youths have been arrested this morning by detectives investigating a disturbance in Leeds during which a police vehicle was set on fire.

"The three males, aged 13, 16 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of arson and violent disorder in relation to the incident in Ullswater Crescent, Halton Moor, on Thursday last week.

"They are currently in custody.

"A 13-year-old boy, who was arrested on Friday in connection with the incident, was released under investigation.

"Officers from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident and further identified suspects are being actively sought."

