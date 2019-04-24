Three stolen cars found in one Leeds postcode in a single day

Three stolen cars have been found in the LS10 postcode in just one day (Wednesday).

The West Yorkshire Roads Policing Unit found all three cars on Wednesday, April 24.

The first stolen car was a black Audi found in the Belle Isle area.

The team tweeted about its discovery at about 10.30am.

It was then sent for forensic examination.

Only hours later the unit found another stolen BMW car in Belle Isle.

At about 12pm the force tweeted this statement about the discovery: "Another stolen vehicle recovered in Belle Isle, Leeds.

"This one stolen from a burglary. Vehicle recovered for forensic examination and enquiries ongoing."

Shortly after, at about 12.45pm, a third stolen car was found in the LS10 area.

This time the car was a blue Audi convertible.

It had also been stolen in a burglary.

In a statement on Twitter, the RPU said "Third stolen vehicle located today in LS10 area.

"All stolen in burglaries. 3 happy owners, 3 vehicles recovered for forensic examination."

The LS10 postcode encompasses Belle Isle, Hunslet, Leeds city centre, Middleton and Stourton.

