There were three separate attacks on women in Holbeck in less than 48 hours earlier this week.

On Sunday June 2nd, a sex worker was assaulted by a male client on Shafton Lane.

West Yorkshire Police said: “At 2.53pm on Sunday police received a report of a woman sex worker having been physically assaulted by a male client in Shafton Lane, Holbeck, shortly after 2.30pm.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Just hours later a woman was grabbed on a footpath near Kenneth Street in an attempted rape at around 5.30pm.

A statement from police said: "Detectives are investigating an attempted serious sexual assault on a woman in Holbeck.

“The victim, who is aged in her forties, contacted police at 7.10pm [on Sunday] to report being grabbed by a man as she was walking home on a footpath near to Kenneth Street at about 5:30pm.

“The suspect ran off when he was disturbed by a passer-by.

A scene has been put in place to undergo forensic examination and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

A woman was also attacked as she was walking to work on Monday but escaped after striking her attacker with a piece of wood.

West Yorkshire Police said: "At 10:32pm on Monday police received a report of a woman having been physically assaulted by a man in Holbeck Moor Park at about 10.15pm.

"The victim, a 23-year-old woman, reported that she was walking to work when she was attacked.

"She was able to hit the man with a piece of wood and get away from the scene. She was not injured.

"Officers are speaking to the victim to get further details and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190281607."

Police believe none of the attacks are linked.