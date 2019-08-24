Three people charged with attempted murder following arson attack on West Yorkshire family home

Have your say

Two men and a woman have been charged with the attempted murder of four people in an arson attack on a family home.

Officers were called to a property on Stonedene Court, Heckmondwike at about 4.13am on Sunday August 11 to a report of a fire at a house there.

The four occupants managed to escape from the property, with a 17-year-old male suffering burn injuries and an injury to his body as a result of jumping from an upstairs window.

A woman and two girls, aged 16 and 11, also managed to escape via windows.

They were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital.

Mohammed Iftikhar, 45, of Mortimer Avenue, Batley, Vishal Thapar, 31, of Brooke Street, Cleckheaton and Semia Hussain, 25, of Hawthorne Avenue, Batley are all due to appear at Leeds Magistrates court this morning (Saturday, 24 August).