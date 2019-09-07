Three men arrested in murder probe after body found in Wakefield house fire

Three men have been arrested after a man was found dead in a house in Wakefield on Friday.

Emergency services were called to a house on Brighton Street at 6am after reports of a fire.

A 42-year-old man's body was found at the property and West Yorkshire Police are treating the death as murder.

Police cordoned off the street for investigation and CSI teams combed the house, on the corner of Brighton Street and Clayton Street.

The three men, one aged 21 and two aged 24, all from Wakefield, were arrested in North Yorkshire on Friday night in relation to the man's death.

They remain in custody.

A forensic post mortem is being conducted today to establish the cause of the man's death.

Detective Superintendent Nicola Bryar, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “While the investigation is still at a relatively early stage, we have been able to quickly identify and arrest three suspects.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the murder and are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and witnessed a disturbance or anything suspicious around the address in Brighton Street, or anyone who has any other information that could assist the investigation.

“The victim’s family have been informed and we have specially-trained officers supported them at this understandably difficult time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact HMET via 101 quoting Operation Plumson or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

