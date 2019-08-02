Three men arrested in Leeds over £2 MILLION worth of stolen phones

Police in Leeds have arrested three men over a multi-million phone theft conspiracy.

The Leeds East team confirmed the arrests were carried out on Thursday in the Harehills area.

A tweet from the division said: "Three arrested in Harehills yesterday by the Gipton and Harehills NPT Team together with Specialist Investigators for #organised thefts of mobile phones across the whole of the North East Region.

READ MORE: Meet the Harehills people battling to shift the stigma of crime and grime

"The value of the thefts is suspected to be over a massive £2 million pounds."

The division further confirmed the three arrested were all males from three separate addresses in the area.