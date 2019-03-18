Three in police custody after reports of a stabbing in Batley

Have your say

Three people have been arrested and remain in police custody after police were called to a dispute in Batley last night.

The incident took place yesterday evening at New Ings Mill, off Field Lane.

Police cordoned off part of Field Lane last night.

An air ambulance was called to a nearby car park but police say one man suffered minor injuries only.

Reports on social media suggested a knife was used in the fight, police were today unable to confirm this.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to reports of a fight at a property on New Ings Mill in Batley shortly before 6pm on Sunday 17 March.

"A 22 year old man suffered a minor injury.

"Three people have been arrested and remain in police custody at this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing."