Three Harehills men arrested after nearly 3 TONNES of dangerous asbestos dumped in Leeds

Three men from Harehills have been arrested after 2.7 tonnes of dangerous asbestos was dumped in Leeds.

Police arrested the men after the piles of asbestos waste were found in Wetherby.

The arrests came in partnership between Leeds Council and West Yorkshire Police.

Why is asbestos dangerous?

Asbestos still kills around 5000 workers each year, this is more than the number of people killed on the road.

Around 20 tradesman die each week as a result of past exposure

However, asbestos is not just a problem of the past. It can be present today in any building built or refurbished before the year 2000.

When materials that contain asbestos are disturbed or damaged, fibres are released into the air. When these fibres are inhaled they can cause serious diseases. These diseases will not affect you immediately; they often take a long time to develop, but once diagnosed, it is often too late to do anything. This is why it is important that you protect yourself now.

Asbestos can cause mesothelioma, asbestos related lung cancer, Asbestosis and plural thickening, all of which are lung related diseases which are fatal.

There is no safe amount of asbestos to inhale: even a few fibres can be fatal.