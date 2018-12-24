This is why police may stop your car in Leeds this week as 283 drivers arrested in December

Police will be stopping drivers every morning and night again this week as West Yorkshire officers continue their clampdown on drink and drug driving at Christmas.

Every single force car will have breath test kits on board as well as drug test equipment to catch out drivers taking to the road after going over the limits.

In December so far police have arrested 283 people in 23 days. Drivers have been arrested for being over the drink drive limit or driving while under the influence of drugs including cannabis and cocaine.

Do the police need a reason to pull me over?

No, the police have the power to stop any vehicle and ask for your name, date of birth and to see your driving licence and insurance and MOT documents. These can usually be produced later at a police station.

This is what the Road Traffic Act 1988 says:

Police pulling over drivers in West Yorkshire

Power of police to stop vehicles:

(1) A person driving a motor vehicle on a road must stop the vehicle on being required to do so by a constable in uniform.

(2) A person riding a cycle on a road must stop the cycle on being required to do so by a constable in uniform.

(3) If a person fails to comply with this section he is guilty of an offence.

Power of constables to require production of driving licence

(1) Any of the following persons—

(a) a person driving a motor vehicle on a road,

(b) a person whom a constable has reasonable cause to believe to have been the driver of a motor vehicle at a time when an accident occurred owing to its presence on a road,

(c) a person whom a constable has reasonable cause to believe to have committed an offence in relation to the use of a motor vehicle on a road, or

(d) a person—

(i)who supervises the holder of a provisional licence while the holder is driving a motor vehicle on a road, or

(ii) whom a constable has reasonable cause to believe was supervising the holder of a provisional licence while driving, at a time when an accident occurred owing to the presence of the vehicle on a road or at a time when an offence is suspected of having been committed by the holder of the provisional licence in relation to the use of the vehicle on a road,

must, on being so required by a constable, produce his licence for examination, so as to enable the constable to ascertain the name and address of the holder of the licence, the date of issue, and the authority by which it was issued.

The law goes on to say that a person may also be required to give their date of birth in cases where a licence cannot be produced on the spot.

So, as you can see, the police can pull you over and ask for your licence - and you must comply.

What should you do if you suspect an undercover police car is not genuine?

Call 999. Officers will be able to check a number plate and description of any car to work out if it's a genuine officer or not.

The advice from police is that if you're unsure whether the car is genuine, do not stop.

Drive to the nearest police station or public place like a petrol station. In remote areas, the driveway of an occupied house could work if you're desperate.

But definitely do not stop anywhere secluded.

Does an unmarked police car have the power to pull me over?

Yes - but the officer must be wearing uniform in order to carry out the stop. If they aren't wearing uniform, they shouldn't be pullin