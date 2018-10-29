This is what happens when you drink and drive say police as icy conditions hit Yorkshire's roads

Do you want this to happen to your car?

Police have issued this shocking photo of a flash VW Golf which span onto its side and was written off after its owner got behind the wheel while over the limit.

West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit tweeted: "Please refrain from drink driving. The two seriously do not mix.

"The driver of this vehicle has had a real lucky escape. Aberford Road Swillington"

Drink driving is highly dangerous all year round, but icy conditions are set to make roads especially treacherous in the coming months as black ice, frost, hail and snow blitz creep in,

Key tips for driving in ice and snow from the AA

Take it slow – with stopping distances 10 times longer, gentle manoeuvres are the key to safe driving in ice and snow.

Wear comfortable, dry shoes for driving.

Pull away in second gear, easing your foot off the clutch gently to avoid wheel-spin.

Uphill – leave plenty of room or wait until it’s clear so you don’t have to stop part way up. Keep a constant speed and try to avoid having to change gear on the hill.

Downhill – slow down before the hill, use a low gear and try to avoid braking. Leave as much room as you can to the car in front.

If you have to use your brakes, apply them gently.

If you drive an Automatic, check the handbook – some have a winter mode or recommend selecting ‘2’ in slippery conditions.

If you do get stuck, straighten the steering and clear the snow from the wheels. Put a sack or old rug in front of the driving wheels to give the tyres some grip.