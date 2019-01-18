This is what happens if you don't answer your door to police in Leeds

Have your say

Police smashed open a door with their 'big red key' after a suspect refused to answer for officers in Leeds.

Police were called to a flat in Oatland Heights to arrest a man, but had to force their way in after the man refused to answer the door.

The door which was broken down in Leeds. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/Facebook

The man was then arrested on suspicion of two offences; arson and arson with intent to endanger life.

He is now in custody.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers from your Neighbourhood Policing Team along with our colleagues in Response have forced entry to an apartment at Oatland Heights to arrest a local male.

"Officers have forced entry to the property after the male refused to answer the door and speak with Officers, he has subsequently been arrested for two offences which are Arson with intent to endanger life and Arson.

"He is currently in custody at a local Police Station.

"Your Neighbourhood Policing Team are working closely with the Little London Housing Office and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue during the investigation."

