Police officers found 99 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine when they searched Muhammed Mahmood's home on April 5, 2019.

Leeds Crown Court heard the officers had been sent to Mahmood's home on Stanley Road, Eastmoor, Wakefield, to deal with a separate matter.

The 28-year-old defendant was searched and found in possession of ten wraps of drugs.

Muhammed Mahmood was jailed for five years and eight months at Leeds Crown Court for possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Further packages of heroin and crack cocaine were found when the house was searched.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, said the total value of the drugs was £1,470.

Mahmood, 28, claimed the drugs were for his own use.

He continued to deny that he intended to sell them until shortly before he was due to go on trial.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.

The court heard it is his third conviction for drug dealing, which means he qualifies for a minimum sentence of seven years.

In 2012 he was locked up for drug trafficking offences. He was then handed a 33 month sentence in 2014 for supplying crack cocaine and heroin.

Andrew Petterson, mitigating, said Mahmood was a drug user and committed the offences to fund his own addiction.

Mr Petterson said his client had not been in trouble since committing the offences and had managed to find a job.

Judge Andrew Stubbs QC gave Mahmood credit for entering guilty pleas and reduced the sentence to five years and eight months.