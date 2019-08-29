Third man arrested on suspicion of murdering Tcherno Ly in Chapeltown

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Tcherno Ly in Chapeltown.

21-year-old Tcherno Ly, who lived in Hunslet, was stabbed shortly before 10pm on Sunday, August 25.

He was taken to hospital where he died a short while later.

A 19-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

A 18-year-old man also remains under arrest in hospital, after being found near the murder scene around the same time with stab wounds.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A 22-year-old man was arrested yesterday but has since been released without charge.

Officers in the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to contact police.

Detective Superintendent Mark Swift, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Tcherno’s family are understandably completely devastated at losing him in such sudden and violent circumstances, and we are doing everything we can to support them and get them the answers they need.

"“I would like to hear from anyone who was in Chapeltown Road between its junctions with Button Hill and Grange View between 9.30pm and 10pm on Sunday and who saw any part of this incident. It’s possible that those involved would have had bloodstained clothing and we would like to speak to anyone who saw anyone like that in the area.

“Tcherno was not someone known to the police for being involved in crime and we are still working to establish the motive for the attack that led to his death.

“I know people may have reservations about coming forward and speaking to the police but I would ask them to consider how they would feel if it was one of their loved ones who had been taken from them at such a young age.

“We are determined to continue doing everything we can to get justice for Tcherno and his family, and support from the community in the form of witnesses and other information will be absolutely vital to achieving that end.”

