Thieves steal Leeds Bread Co-op's van from outside their bakery

Criminals have targeted a social enterprise that provides freshly-baked bread.

Members of Leeds Bread Co-op were heartbroken when thieves stole their delivery van from outside their bakery on the Penraevon trading estate, off Scott Hall Road, on Sunday.

The white Ford Transit, registration YG16 DTU, was one of two vehicles owned by the co-operative. There were no valuables inside. They have been forced to hire a vehicle to fulfil their orders.

Loose horse left beside electrical sub-station in Gipton

The Bread Co-op Tweeted:

"We’re all feeling a bit deflated today. One of our vans got stolen yesterday. We’d be really grateful if you could keep your ears and eyes open and let us know if you see or hear anything about it.

"We have managed to get some CCTV from one of our estate neighbours and we have reported the incident to the police.

"We’d like to reassure our wholesale customers that we will be delivering as normal using our remaining van and a hire van until we can get this sorted.

"We’re not gonna lie, this has hit us hard. We’re not some big multi-national corporation. We’re just a small workers' co-op trying our best to earn a living and contribute to our local community in tough times. Please share far and wide. Thank you from us all at Leeds Bread Co-op"

Date revealed for opening of El Gato Negro tapas restaurant in Leeds

The Leeds Bread Co-op is an independent artisan bakery that supplies several businesses in the area, including Friends of Ham, Union Coffee House, George and Joseph, and Toast in Ilkley.

They also sell at local markets, offer a subscription service where bread is delivered to customers' homes, and run baking classes.

The co-operative was set up in 2013 by friends Simon Garrod, Phil Dacey and Ian Fitzpatrick, who met when they worked at the Riverside Sourdough Bakery in Dock Street Market.

They raised over £40,000 from crowdfunding and public donations to set up their premises.