These very dangerous drugs have been found circulating on day one of Leeds Festival 2019

Staff have found three types of very dangerous drugs in circulation on day one of Leeds Festival 2019.

Organisers shared the discoveries at about 5pm on their Facebook page.

The post said "Donkey Kong, Trump and Skype pills have been found in circulation onsite.

"These are very dangerous, high strength pills, up to 3 times the normal average adult dose."

Donkey Kong is a high strength 250mg MDMA tablet.

It is two times the common adult dose.

Skype is a 250-300mg strength of MDMA which is three times the common adult dose.

Donald Trump ecstasy pills have been tested to contain between 270mg and 290mg MDMA by The Loop - a drugs testing organisation.

Despite drugs being banned on site, organisers have stated that they want those who do chose to take them to remain as safe as possible.

They said: "We want our festival goers to know above all else that you can come to us for help without fear of getting in trouble at any time.

"Remember if you take drugs and become ill, depressed or concerned, make sure you ask the nearest member of staff to direct you to our Welfare Tent in the Village which is open 24 hours.

"If you or someone you are with has a bad reaction and needs medical help, talk to the nearest member of staff immediately.

"Let the medics know what has been taken. You could save your friend’s life.

"People who are overdosing can go downhill very quickly so don’t delay in seeking help."