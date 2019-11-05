Anti social behaviour

These are the worst anti social behaviour hotspots in Leeds - how does your area compare?

The worst hotspots for reports of anti social behaviour in Leeds have been revealed.

By Helen Johnson
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 6:00 am

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of anti social behaviour incidents across the city. This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of anti social behaviour for September 2019 in each area. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

1. Blayd's Yard area - 5

There were 5 reports of anti social behaviour in the Blayd's Yard area in September 2019

2. Boar Lane area - 5

There were 5 reports of anti social behaviour in the Boar Lane area in September 2019

3. Britannia Street area - 4

There were 4 reports of anti social behaviour in the Britannia Street area in September 2019

4. Briggate area - 3

There were 3 reports of anti social behaviour in the Briggate area in September 2019

