They are among 104 women killed each year in similar circumstances, according to violence against women charity Refuge. The list does not include women killed where legal proceedings against a suspect are currently active.

1. Sinead Wooding Sinead Wooding, 26, was stabbed and beaten with a hammer by Akshar Ali before her body was dumped in woodland in north Leeds in May 2017. Ali and Yasmin Ahmed were jailed for 22 years. West Yorkshire Police

2. Beverley Robinson Beverley Robinson was murdered by partner Mark Minott in Huddersfield in February 2017. Minott was jailed for life for the attack, in which he also stabbed Beverley's daughter Nateesha. West Yorkshire Police

3. Jessica King The 23-year-old mum-of-two was strangled to death at her home in Halifax in August, 2017. Her ex-partner Jordan Thackray, from Leeds, was jailed for life for her murder.

4. Monika Lasek 36-year-old Monika Lasek was stabbed to death by her husband Zbigniew Lasek at their home in Illingworth, Halifax, in November 2017. Lasek, 35, who had three children with the victim, was jailed for life. West Yorkshire Police

