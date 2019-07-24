These are the weapons and drugs seized in West Yorkshire Police's latest crackdown on violent crime

West Yorkshire Police have seized weapons, drugs and cars in the latest crackdown on violent crime.

The two-day operation took place on Monday, July 22 to Tuesday, July 23 in Leeds and Kirklees.

During that time, ten people were arrested on suspicion of violent crime offences including assault and robbery.

Three knives were seized.

A 31-year-old man was stopped and charged with possession of a bladed article after police found two knives.

A 17-year-old wanted on suspicion of breaching his bail conditions was found and appeared at court the next day.

There were six stop and searches in 'serious violent crime hotspot areas.'

Three vehicles were seized.

Officers took gas-powered BB gun pellets away to be destroyed.

A driver was reported for driving with no insurance.

Drugs and 'other assets' were also seized.

The crackdown is part of 'Operation Jemlock' which began in April 2019.

WYP said that the response to violent crime has seen more than 500 arrests in four months.

