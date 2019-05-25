The nine streets with the most reports on burglary in Leeds in 2019 have been revealed.

These are the nine streets with most reports of burglary in Leeds in 2019

The nine streets with the most reports on burglary in Leeds in 2019 have been revealed.

The figures were released by data.police.uk and relate to January - March 2019. There were a total of 2,591 reports of burglary made to police during the period.

There were 14 reports of burglary made to police on this street.

1. 1. Regent Street

This street saw seven reports of burglary.

2. 2. Headingley Crescent

Police received six reports of burglary on this street.

3. 3. Whitehall Road

This street saw five reports of burglary.

4. 5. Beckhill Gate

