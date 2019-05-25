These are the nine streets with most reports of burglary in Leeds in 2019
The nine streets with the most reports on burglary in Leeds in 2019 have been revealed.
The figures were released by data.police.uk and relate to January - March 2019. There were a total of 2,591 reports of burglary made to police during the period.
1. 1. Regent Street
There were 14 reports of burglary made to police on this street.
2. 2. Headingley Crescent
This street saw seven reports of burglary.
3. 3. Whitehall Road
Police received six reports of burglary on this street.
4. 5. Beckhill Gate
This street saw five reports of burglary.
