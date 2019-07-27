These are the increases in crime in Leeds in the last 12 months

According to figures released by Police UK for June 2019, every type of crime increased in percentage since the same time in 2018. Here is each type of crime and the percentage increase in the past 12 months in Leeds city (please note photographs are for illustrative purposes):

1. Possession of weapons Possession of weapons crimes reported in June 2019 rose 0.76% to 125

2. Other crime Other crime rose 1.16% to 191 in June 2019

3. Drugs Drug crime rose 2.19% to 359 in June 2019

4. Robbery Robbery crimes rose 2.2% to 361 in June 2019

