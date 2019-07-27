Crime statistics

These are the increases in crime in Leeds in the last 12 months

How do the figures compare?

According to figures released by Police UK for June 2019, every type of crime increased in percentage since the same time in 2018. Here is each type of crime and the percentage increase in the past 12 months in Leeds city (please note photographs are for illustrative purposes):

Possession of weapons crimes reported in June 2019 rose 0.76% to 125

1. Possession of weapons

Other crime rose 1.16% to 191 in June 2019

2. Other crime

Drug crime rose 2.19% to 359 in June 2019

3. Drugs

Robbery crimes rose 2.2% to 361 in June 2019

4. Robbery

