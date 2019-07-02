These are the 15 Leeds streets where you're most likely to get mugged
Though Leeds was named one of the safest places to live in the UK last year, it's not immune to crime.
Based on police statistics from between April 2018 and April 2019, these are the Leeds streets that have seen the highest number of personal thefts over the past year.
1. Briggate
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Leeds's main shopping street Briggate saw the highest number of muggings over the period of a year, with 125 incidents recorded.
2. Call Lane
Call Lane, popular with clubbers, also saw a significant number of muggings between 2018 and 2019, with 94 reported incidents.
3. Queens's Court
Just off Call Lane, Queens's Court is a hot spot for muggings in Leeds. Between April 2018 and April 2019 68 muggings were reported to police.
4. Boar Lane
Boar Lane is another central street where there have been a number of muggings. Between 2018 and 2019, 68 incidents were also recorded.
