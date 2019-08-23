These are some of the most shocking crimes to have taken place on Leeds railways

Leeds is the railway station with the highest level of reported crime in Yorkshire, and crimes have also been reported at other stations within the Leeds area.

These are some of the most shocking crimes to be reported at the station, according to data gathered by the JPImedia Investigations Team from British Transport Police. The data covers crimes reported at the station between January 2014 and February 2019. Crime is often reported at terminus stations on routes, so the crimes listed here could have taken place at the stations themselves, or on the trains or the railway itself. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Rape Of A Female Aged 16 And Over A report of a rape of a woman over the age of 16 was made at Leeds railway station on 9 December last year.

2. Firearms - Possess Purchase Acquire Or Distribute Any Prohibited Weapon Or Ammunition A report was made at Leeds station on 30 September last year. A suspect has now been identified

3. Administering Poison With Intent To Injure Or Annoy A report was made at Leeds station on 8 September last year

4. Stalking Involving Serious Alarm/Distress A report of stalking was made at Leeds station on 27 July last year

