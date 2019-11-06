These are the 15 Leeds streets with the highest number of reported crimes in autumn 2019
The Leeds streets with the most reports of crime in autumn 2019 have been revealed by police.
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 11:45 am
Updated
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 4:42 pm
According to police data there were 1,275 crimes reported in Leeds city centre in September 2019, with violence and sexual offences being the most common with 264 reports. These are the 15 streets in the city centre which saw the highest frequency of crime in this period. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.