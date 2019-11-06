The Leeds streets with the most reports of crime in autumn 2019 have been revealed by police

These are the 15 Leeds streets with the highest number of reported crimes in autumn 2019

The Leeds streets with the most reports of crime in autumn 2019 have been revealed by police.

By Claire Schofield
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 11:45 am
Updated Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 4:42 pm

According to police data there were 1,275 crimes reported in Leeds city centre in September 2019, with violence and sexual offences being the most common with 264 reports. These are the 15 streets in the city centre which saw the highest frequency of crime in this period. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Boar Lane

There were 71 reports of crime on or near Boar Lane in September 2019

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Albion Street

There were 31 reports of crime on or near Albion Street in September 2019

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Merrion Street

There were 38 reports of crime in or near a parking area close to Merrion Street in September 2019

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Briggate

There were 25 reports of crime on or near Briggate in September 2019

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4