These are the 15 central Leeds streets that got burgled the most over summer 2019

According to police statistics collected over June, July and August 2019, these are the Leeds City Centre streets that saw the highest number of burglaries over summer.
1. Shopping areas
Leeds shopping centres across the city saw the highest number of burglaries over the summer, with 15 separate incidents reported by police.
Photo: Google
Copyright:
2. Theatres and concert halls
During this same period, central theatres and concert halls saw a high number of burglaries, with a reported 11 incidents.
Photo: Google
Copyright:
3. St Barnabas Road
St Barnabus Road, which houses a number of serviced apartments, saw six burglaries over June, July and August, making it the third most burgled street of summer.
Photo: Google
Copyright:
4. Chadwick Street
The largely industrial Chadwick Street saw the fourth highest number of burglaries, with five incidents reported.
Photo: Google
Copyright: