Leeds shopping centres across the city saw the highest number of burglaries over the summer, with 15 separate incidents reported by police.

These are the 15 central Leeds streets that got burgled the most over summer 2019

Summer often means a spike in burglaries while families and business owners are away on holiday.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 14th October 2019, 17:16 pm
Updated Monday, 14th October 2019, 17:24 pm

According to police statistics collected over June, July and August 2019, these are the Leeds City Centre streets that saw the highest number of burglaries over summer.

1. Shopping areas

2. Theatres and concert halls

During this same period, central theatres and concert halls saw a high number of burglaries, with a reported 11 incidents.

3. St Barnabas Road

St Barnabus Road, which houses a number of serviced apartments, saw six burglaries over June, July and August, making it the third most burgled street of summer.

4. Chadwick Street

The largely industrial Chadwick Street saw the fourth highest number of burglaries, with five incidents reported.

