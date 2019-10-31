Mugging hotspots in Leeds

These are 14 of Leeds’ biggest mugging hotspots in Autumn 2019

As the nights draw in earlier, criminals find it easier to operate in darkness.

By Sarah Wilson
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 5:00 pm

According to police statistics from September 2019, these are the 14 spots that saw the most muggings over a month.

1. Parking areas

Muggings were reported on 17 occasions in Leeds parking areas during September, potentially influenced by more people using their cars in colder weather.

Photo: Shutterstock

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Nightclubs

Across Leeds, 11 muggings were reported around nightclubs in September.

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Call Lane

Call Lane, a popular area with nightclubbers and bar-goers, also saw 11 mugging incidents during September.

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Shopping areas

Shopping areas also saw several muggings, totalling 10 over the month.

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4