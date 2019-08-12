'There was a huge argument outside': Shop worker heard men shouting just minutes before Dark Arches attack

Have your say

A shop worker heard four men "shouting and swearing" just minutes before an attack outside a Leeds takeaway.

-> Man in 'critical condition' following assault outside Dark Arches takeaway in Leeds

A man was left in a critical condition following an assault outside Hot Stuff takeaway shortly after 9am this morning.

A shop assistant who was working nearby said he heard loud shouting on the street near the Dark Arches at 9am.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "There was a huge argument.

"I could hear shouting and swearing very loud.

"There were four men I could see but I didn't leave the shop.

"They were shouting and swearing at something then went round the corner."

The shop worker said police rushed to an incident near the Dark Arches shortly after the commotion.

He said he was unsure if the men could've been involved.

-> Cordons in place in Leeds city centre outside Hot Stuff takeaway due to police incident

The victim was taken to hospital where he is currently in a critical condition being treated for head injuries.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and British Transport Police have requested any witnesses to contact them.

The full statement from British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the area close to Leeds station at 9.10am this morning (12/08) following reports that a man had been assaulted.

"Paramedics also attended and took the man to hospital where he is being treated for head injuries. He is currently in a critical condition.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 201 of 12/08/19.”