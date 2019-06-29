cover

The worst violence and sexual offence hotspots in Leeds revealed by police for spring 2019

The latest crime figures for Leeds have been made available by West Yorkshire Police - and these are the areas which have had the most reports of violence and sexual offences.

Police website police.uk releases figures every couple of months which show the latest crime statistics for every area. This month, police have issued crime stats for April 2019 - the latest available - and this is what they show.

Leeds city centre had 208 reports of violence and sexual offences in April 2019

1. Leeds city centre - 208

Harehills had 169 reports of violence and sexual offences in April 2019

2. Harehills - 169

Beeston had 130 reports of violence and sexual offences in April 2019

3. Beeston - 130

There were 96 reports of violence and sexual offences in Chapeltown in April 2019

4. Chapeltown - 96

