The worst violence and sexual offence hotspots in Leeds revealed by police for spring 2019
The latest crime figures for Leeds have been made available by West Yorkshire Police - and these are the areas which have had the most reports of violence and sexual offences.
Police website police.uk releases figures every couple of months which show the latest crime statistics for every area. This month, police have issued crime stats for April 2019 - the latest available - and this is what they show.
1. Leeds city centre - 208
Leeds city centre had 208 reports of violence and sexual offences in April 2019