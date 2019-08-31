The touching gesture from Yorkshire's police officers to remember murdered PC Andrew Harper

Police officers from all four Yorkshire forces are to take to the rugby pitch in honour of murdered PC Andrew Harper.

Newlywed PC Harper was killed while responding to reports of a burglary in the Berkshire village of Bradfield Southend at around 11.30pm on August 15.

The 28-year-old constable died from multiple injuries after being dragged under a vehicle and possibly hit by a police car.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with his murder.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police Rugby Union will join colleagues from South Yorkshire, Humberside and North Yorkshire to play a special War of the Roses charity game with Lancashire officers in memory of PC Harper

The clash will take place on September 18 at Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Football Club with all players and supporters being asked to make a minimum £5 donation.

All funds raised on the day will be sent to Thames Valley Police Federation to be given to the family of PC Harper.

Read more: Police given another 24 hours to quiz 10 men and boys over murder of PC Andrew Harper

Officers plan to make the game an annual event and will name it the PC Andrew Harper Memorial Cup in memory of the officer.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Kingsman, Chairman of West Yorkshire Police Rugby Union, said: “We have been very pleased to support this initiative by the West Yorkshire Police Rugby Union and colleagues from Yorkshire and Lancashire to organise a charity game in PC Harper’s memory.

“His death in the line of duty has greatly resonated with officers and staff from across West Yorkshire Police as it clearly has with the wider police family and members of the public nationwide.

Read more: Fundraising page for family of murdered PC Andrew Harper nears £60k

“The force has formally expressed the sympathy of everyone here to our colleagues in Thames Valley Police at what remains a desperately sad time.”

Inspector Steve Hunter of West Yorkshire Police and Vice Chairman of the West Yorkshire Police Rugby Union, said: “As police officers and rugby players we have been speaking with our friends in Lancashire about how we could show our support to PC Harper’s family, and thought this upcoming fixture would be an excellent opportunity to do just that.

“While it had initially been planned as a one -off game, we really do want to make this fixture an annual event and are having a trophy made which will be dedicated to PC Harper.

“We do plan to ask all players and supporters to make a donation on the day, and I’d urge as many people as possible to come across and show their support.”