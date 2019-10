Car crime across Leeds is rife and West Yorkshire Police has identified the worst areas affected.

The following areas were identified has having the highest number of recorded incidents for car crime, according to the most recent figures for August 2019.

1. Holbeck Holbeck had the highest reports of car crime, with 52 incidents in August.

2. Burmantofts Burmantofts had the second highest number of car crime with 32 incidents.

3. Beeston There were 29 reports of car crime in Beeston and Hunslet Carr in August

4. Pudsey There were 25 reported car crime incidents in Pudsey in August.

