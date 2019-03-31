The moment a brave shopkeeper calmly tells armed robber to leave shop caught on CCTV

This is the moment a brave shopkeeper calmly escorted an armed robber out of a Leeds shop when he tried to rob her on Saturday night.

The heroic woman said she instantly realised the gun was fake when the masked man brandished the apparent weapon and told him "I don't think so", before calmly walking him out the door.

The woman bravely escorted the robber out of the shop

The attempted robbery happened at around 9.30pm on Saturday evening at an off licence in Farsley.

CCTV shows the robber pulling a mask over his face before entering the shop and pointing a gun at the woman working there.

Read more: Assault at Sikh Gurdwara in Leeds not hate-related police say

The woman, who didn't want to be named said she knew the weapon wasn't real.

"Straight away I knew it was fake so I just told him to get out.

"It was a young person, I'd say late teens, early 20s. He came in and said open the till, I just said I don't think so and told him to get out.

"If it had been real guns and men with balaclavas I would have been terrified but I knew it wasn't real"

She works casual shifts in the shop on a weekend.

West Yorkshire Police were called about the incident and the shop's owner posted the CCTV footage online to try and see if anyone could identify the would-be robber.

The post prompted a flurry of comments, with most praising the shopkeeper's bravery.