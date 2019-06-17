The Leeds city centre police officers making a difference

Have your say

A team of police officers tasked with patrolling Leeds city centre have been awarded for their efforts in tackling crime.

The Leeds City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team scooped Team of the Year at the West Yorkshire Police Awards 2019.

The team, consisting of three sergeants, nine police officers and 26 PCSOs, were praised for the work they are doing to tackle begging, antisocial behaviour, street drinking and rough sleeping.

They were also celebrated for the work they are doing to prevent crime, in particular shop burglaries, and theft of and from vehicles.

In just an eight-week period, the team carried out 71 arrests for a variety of serious offences including rape, recalls to prison and theft.

Out of that number, many have appeared before the courts and been sentenced to a total of 32 years and four months.

A police spokesman said: "Working in the third largest city, this team have delivered an outstanding performance.

"They have been tackling robberies, drugs, burglary, antisocial behaviour, rough sleeping and more.

"Incredibly they have helped rehouse 90 people who were sleeping rough on the city centre streets.

"It is an amazing achievement."

The annual awards ceremony, held at The Centenary Pavilion at Leeds United Football Club recognised the accolades of police officers, PCSOs, staff, volunteers and members from the Special Constabulary.

Temporary Chief Constable John Robins said: “These awards show some of the great work that goes on everyday across the force in what has been an extremely challenging 12 months.”