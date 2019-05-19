The faces of evil: Terrorists who plotted to bring carnage to Yorkshire's streets

4. Abdurahman Kaabar

Abdurahman Kaabar (pictured) and Badroddin Kazkaz, both from Sheffield sent money to Syria to fund terrorism. 'Kaabar also told a friend he had "close family links" to Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi.'The pair transferred money to Kaabar's brother after he left the UK to "engage in violent Jihadi activity".'Kaabar was jailed for eight years.

