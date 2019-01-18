The devastating night Yorkshire police told two families their sons' bodies had been found

Police in Yorkshire shared the details of a heartbreaking shift for their officers in the hope it may encourage those who don't know where to turn to come forward for help

In a devastating post online, North Yorkshire Police explained how their officers had received two phones calls from two different families about concerns for their loved ones, both young men in their 20s, both in the space of a few hours.

Police were called to the devastating callouts in the same night

Both of them were young men and both bodies were found by police just 20 minutes after the concerned phone calls.

-> Here is what to do if you think your neighbours are smoking cannabis

The post by North Yorkshire Police said: "One evening, within a couple of hours, we received calls from two people concerned about their loved ones.

"The first about 5.30pm and the second about 8.45pm, both from different families, from different parts of North Yorkshire but each concerned about a family member, each concerned about a young man.

"Around twenty minutes after each call the bodies of the young men were discovered by police officers. Both men were in their 20s and both had tragically died.

"The deaths are not being treated as suspicious and no-one else is believed to be involved in the death.

"They are also not believed to be connected in anyway."

-> Heartbreaking plea of Yorkshire police officer called to death of three year old girl

https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/crime/heartbreaking-plea-of-yorkshire-police-officer-called-to-death-of-three-year-old-girl-1-9544548

The post was first shared by police in 2018 as a means of raising awareness for the hard work police do outside of just catching criminals.

It continued: "Death is something that affects all of us – whether you knew the person or not and police officers see first-hand the devastation death causes.

"There are often indicators that people are vulnerable and we work with partner agencies to let people know they have options to live a fulfilled life.

"There is help out there for people concerned about a loved one.

"In an emergency you should always contact 999 but if you are looking for advice or want to know the signs that someone may not be ok, then The Samaritans website is full of help and advice - www.samaritans.org

"We hope together we can make North Yorkshire a place where everyone feels safe. "Policing, it isn’t just about crime."

Are you affected by the issues in this story? Call Samaritans now for free on 116 123.

The number is free from mobiles or landlines and you don't need any credit to call.

From 5pm to midnight every day, Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) offer a free hotline for men. Call 0800 58 58 58.

For those under 19, you can call Childline free on 0800 1111.