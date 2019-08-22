PIC: West Yorkshire Police

The criminals sentenced at Leeds Crown Court last week

These are some of the criminals who have been sentenced at Leeds Crown Court over the last seven days.

Each of these cases was covered by your Yorkshire Evening Post. READ MORE: Wanted: 32 people police urgently want to speak to in Leeds

Burglar Paul Teece broke into a Scope charity shop in Wakefield and ransacked the premises in revenge after failing a job interview to work there. Handed a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

1. Angry burglar ransacked Scope charity shop in "revenge" for failing job interview to work there

Burglar Paul Teece broke into a Scope charity shop in Wakefield and ransacked the premises in revenge after failing a job interview to work there. Handed a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.
other
Buy a Photo
Lorry driver Richard Lynch was tasered in the mouth by police after driving the wrong way up the M1 in a 50-mile chase in an 18-tonne heavy goods vehicle. A court heard how it was a "miracle" no one was killed. Jailed for 21 months

2. Lorry driver tasered in the mouth by police in Leeds after he drove wrong way up M1 in 18-tonne truck during 50-mile chase

Lorry driver Richard Lynch was tasered in the mouth by police after driving the wrong way up the M1 in a 50-mile chase in an 18-tonne heavy goods vehicle. A court heard how it was a "miracle" no one was killed. Jailed for 21 months
WYP
other
Buy a Photo
Violent Leeds dad Nathan Gallagher headbutted his partner for not making the tea and buying him beer during 'spree of violence'. Punched her in the face and smashed up her home as their two children were upstairs crying in fear.

3. Violent Leeds dad headbutted his partner for not making the tea and buying him beer during 'spree of violence'

Violent Leeds dad Nathan Gallagher headbutted his partner for not making the tea and buying him beer during 'spree of violence'. Punched her in the face and smashed up her home as their two children were upstairs crying in fear.
other
Buy a Photo
Predatory sex offender Patrick Clarke, who groped two lone women in Leeds city centre, was branded a "sexual menace to the public" by a judge. Was out of prison on licence for sex offences at the time he struck twice in a day.

4. 'Smiling' pervert who sexually assaulted women in Leeds city centre branded a 'menace to the public'

Predatory sex offender Patrick Clarke, who groped two lone women in Leeds city centre, was branded a "sexual menace to the public" by a judge. Was out of prison on licence for sex offences at the time he struck twice in a day.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2