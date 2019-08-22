The criminals sentenced at Leeds Crown Court last week

Each of these cases was covered by your Yorkshire Evening Post. READ MORE: Wanted: 32 people police urgently want to speak to in Leeds
1. Angry burglar ransacked Scope charity shop in "revenge" for failing job interview to work there
2. Lorry driver tasered in the mouth by police in Leeds after he drove wrong way up M1 in 18-tonne truck during 50-mile chase
3. Violent Leeds dad headbutted his partner for not making the tea and buying him beer during 'spree of violence'
4. 'Smiling' pervert who sexually assaulted women in Leeds city centre branded a 'menace to the public'
