The criminals sentenced at Leeds Crown Court last week

Each of these cases was covered by your Yorkshire Evening Post. READ MORE: Wanted - 23 people police urgently want to speak to in Leeds
1. Prisoner caught with stash of more than 3,000 in cash hidden in his cell at Leeds jail
other
2. Pregnant Farm Foods shop worker threatened with screwdriver during armed robber's 'campaign' of raids
WYP
other
3. 'I am always going to victimise you': Leeds thug made up to 50 threatening calls a day to ex-girlfriend
jpimedia
4. Christmas Day family gathering erupted into violence with baseball bat and knife in street
other
View more