PICS: West Yorkshire Police

The criminals sentenced at Leeds Crown Court last week

These are some of the criminals who have been sentenced at Leeds Crown Court over the last seven days.

Each of these cases was covered by your Yorkshire Evening Post.

1. Prisoner caught with stash of more than 3,000 in cash hidden in his cell at Leeds jail

Career criminal Tony Edwards had over 3,000 in cash in his cell as he was about to be released from HMP Wealstun. Given a 12 month sentence, suspended for two years.
2. Pregnant Farm Foods shop worker threatened with screwdriver during armed robber's 'campaign' of raids

A pregnant woman was threatened with a screwdriver by armed robber Adam Wiechnicki during a series of raids at shops and businesses. Also threatened a petrol station attendant with an axe and told another shop worker he had a gun
3. 'I am always going to victimise you': Leeds thug made up to 50 threatening calls a day to ex-girlfriend

Violent dad Stephen Pickersgill has been jailed for 15 months after he was recorded making threats to his former partner and subjecting her to vile abuse. He made up to 50 calls a day to the mother of his child.
4. Christmas Day family gathering erupted into violence with baseball bat and knife in street

A Christmas Day family gathering descended into violence which ended with a mum being left permanently scarred from a cut to her eye. Mark Kelsey pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm on his brother's girlfriend's mother
