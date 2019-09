The figures are based on the latest data from the police.uk crime map. All images are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1. Otley 34 violent and sexual offences reported in and around Otley in July 2019. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Moortown and Alwoodley 57 violent and sexual offences reported in and around Moortown and Alwoodley in July 2019. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Pudsey 59 violent and sexual offences reported in and around Pudsey in July 2019. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Rothwell 66 violent and sexual offences reported in and around Rothwell in July 2019. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more