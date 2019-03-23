The 16 worst areas in Leeds for crime in 2019 according to police - how does your area compare?

The worst areas for crime in Leeds have been revealed in 2019

The 16 worst areas in Leeds for crime in 2019 according to police

New police figures for 2019 have revealed the worst areas for crime in Leeds

Here are 16 areas of Leeds ranked from the most reports of crime, in descending order to the least reports of crime. The figures were released by Police.uk and relate to January 2019 for each neighbourhood and their surrounding streets and area. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

There were 768 crimes reported in Leeds city centre in January 2019 according to the figures

1. Leeds city centre - 768

There were 509 crimes reported in Harehills in January 2019 according to the figures

2. Harehills - 509

There were 190 crimes reported in Holbeck in January 2019 according to the figures

3. Holbeck - 190

There were 168 crimes reported in Wortley in January 2019 according to the figures

4. Wortley - 168

