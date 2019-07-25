The 15 worst areas for vehicle crime in Leeds revealed by police

These are the 15 worst areas in Leeds for vehicle crime, according to the latest police.uk figures for May 2019. Areas are ordered from the least to the most crimes and figures include vehicle thefts, break-ins, vandalism and other vehicle crime. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1. Garforth 8 vehicle crimes reported in May 2019 in Garforth and the surrounding areas. jpimedia

2. Yeadon 10 vehicle crimes reported in May 2019 in Yeadon and the surrounding areas. jpimedia

3. Guiseley 10 vehicle crimes reported in May 2019 in Guiseley and the surrounding areas. (Photo: Google) other

4. Middleton 12 vehicle crimes reported in May 2019 in Middleton and the surrounding areas. (Photo: Google) other

