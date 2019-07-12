The 15 worst areas for crime in Leeds revealed by new police figures - how does your area compare?
The latest crime figures, released by Police.uk, have revealed Leeds' crime hotspots in May 2019 - how does your area compare?
These are the 15 areas with the highest number of recorded crimes, relating to May 2019. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
1. City centre
1,296 crimes reported in May 2019.
jpimedia
2. Beeston
567 crimes reported in May 2019 in Beeston and the surrounding area.
jpimedia
3. Harehills
542 crimes reported in May 2019 in Harehills and the surrounding area.
jpimedia
4. Armley
294 crimes reported in May 2019 in Armley and the surrounding area.
jpimedia
View more